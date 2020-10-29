Hundreds Of Gulf Power, EREC Worker Responding To Hurricane Zeta Outages

Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative collectively had over 2,000 workers staged by Wednesday to respond to Hurricane Zeta power outages.

GULF POWER

Gulf Power lineworkers began responding to power outages as soon as it was safe to do so, which is usually if winds are under 35 mph.

A storm restoration workforce of more than 2,300 strong, including approximately 1,000 Gulf Power personnel and contractors and an additional 1,300 lineworkers, tree trimmers and support personnel – the vast majority from sister company Florida Power & Light – were in place by Wednesday to immediately begin the process of restoring power from outages caused by Zeta. Gulf Power had additional FPL teams ready to travel to quickly ramp up restoration efforts.

“We have a proven restoration plan, and we want our customers to know that our commitment to serve you is unwavering – just as it has been every time severe weather has threatened our area,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Escambia River Electric Cooperative employees were prepared or the possibility of widespread outages.

Crews from Clay Electric Cooperative in Keystone Heights, Florida, were in place by Wednesday afternoon and ready to assist EREC linemen as soon as storm conditions subside.d Additional crews are avaialble to respond if needed.

“Wind and rain may bring down trees and power lines as Zeta moves inland. With safety as our top priority, we are prepared to respond to whatever impacts our area may sustain from the storm,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said.