Here’s The List Of Road Construction Delay Spots This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge — closed.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Oct. 11.:

o Southbound U.S. 29 traffic between Carolina Drive and I-10 will shift onto the newly constructed southbound lanes at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. This place all southbound traffic from I-10 to Nine and Half Mile Road onto the west side of the median.

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities. Eastbound traffic can also expect daytime, right turn lane closures.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- There will be intermittent daytime lane restrictions at various locations as crews perform construction activities. Motorists may also encounter intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 15 for paving operations. Drivers are reminded to use caution as clean-up efforts from Hurricane Sally continue.

· Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County: