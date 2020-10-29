Great Fall Weather! Lows In The 40s With A North Wind Tonight
October 29, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
YESSSS, been waiting for the change long enough.