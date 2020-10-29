Great Fall Weather! Lows In The 40s With A North Wind Tonight

October 29, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments

One Response to “Great Fall Weather! Lows In The 40s With A North Wind Tonight”

  1. sam on October 29th, 2020 6:02 pm

    YESSSS, been waiting for the change long enough.





