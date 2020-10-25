FDOH: 88 Additional COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported In Escambia County
October 25, 2020
There were 88 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported Saturday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 13,282 (+88)
Non-Florida residents: 1,313
Total deaths: 269
Long-term care facility deaths : 125
Current hospitalizations: 50
Number of tests last day: 1,097
Percent positive last day: 6.7%
Percent positive last week: 4.5%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 9,687 (+65)
Cantonment: 976 (+7)
Century: 937 (+1)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 155 (+2)
McDavid: 74
Bellview: 19
Walnut Hill: 18
Perdido Key: 9
Gonzalez: 7
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 5,849 (+39)
Non-Florida residents: 65
Total deaths: 86
Long-term care facility deaths: 19
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 356*
Number of tests last day: 812
Percent positive last day: 4.7%
Santa County cases by location:
Milton: 2,973 (+7)
Gulf Breeze: 851 (+11)
Navarre: 769 (+10)
Pace: 490 (+3)
Jay: 159
Bagdad: 13
Florida cases:
Total cases: 776,251
Florida residents: 766,251
Deaths: 16,417
Hospitalizations: 48,127*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments