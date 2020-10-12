Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

October 12, 2020

It’s as sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. The Molino Volunteer Fire Department, along with junior fighters, and volunteers from the Northview High School NJROTC help unload the pumpkin truck on Sunday.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are available under the big tent on Highway 29 near Neal Road from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-6 on Sundays.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 