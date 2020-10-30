Fabulous Fall Weather! High Only In The 60s, Low In The 40s

October 30, 2020


Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

