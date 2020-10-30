Fabulous Fall Weather! High Only In The 60s, Low In The 40s
October 30, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
