Early Voting In Escambia County Resumes Following Hurricane Zeta

October 29, 2020

Early voting in Escambia County reopens at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections has confirmed all 10 locations are ready to go following Hurricane Zeta.

The early voting sites in Escambia County are:

  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Each location will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pictured: The early voting location at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century is one of 10 in Escambia County. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

