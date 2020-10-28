Early Voting Hours Changed By Zeta; Over 100,000 Ballots Cast So Far In Escambia County
October 28, 2020
Over 100,000 votes have been cast so far in Escambia County. Early voting will continue through Saturday, but hours will be abbreviated due to Hurricane Zeta.
Due to the storm, the 10 early voting locations in Escambia County will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.
As of Tuesday night, a total of 101,913 ballots have been cast in Escambia County, a 43.88% voter turnout one week before the election. The total was almost evenly split between vote by mail with 51.111 ballots received and early voting with 50,768 ballots cast since October 19.
The 10 early voting sites in Escambia County are:
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
- Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
- Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11
- UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway
- Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
- Main Library, 239 Spring Street
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
Regular 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. early voting hours will resume on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31.
Pictured: The early voting location at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century is one of 10 in Escambia County. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments