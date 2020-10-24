A Few Showers Possible For Saturday

October 24, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County south of Nine Mile Road.\

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 