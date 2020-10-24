A Few Showers Possible For Saturday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County south of Nine Mile Road.\

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.