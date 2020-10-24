A Few Showers Possible For Saturday
October 24, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County south of Nine Mile Road.\
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
