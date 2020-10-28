Hurricane Zeta Winds Up To 90 MPH; Headed For Landfall This Afternoon

Hurricane Zeta is headed for landfall Wednesday afternoon along the northern Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Maximum sustained winds increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast this morning, and Zeta is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane

Zeta is moving toward the north near 17 mph (28 km/h). A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected to begin later this morning. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will approach the northern Gulf Coast this morning and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana this afternoon. Zeta will move close to the Mississippi coast this evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds locally is Wednesday evening along the coast and late Wednesday evening further inland. Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds can cause significant damage. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible in parts of southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama and strong tropical storm force gusts of 60-70mph are increasingly likely. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds far inland.

Several inches of rain are possible, and there is also a chance of a few tornadoes.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphis on this page. These graphics will update automatically 24 hours a day.