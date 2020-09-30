Want To Vote November 3? Monday Is The Deadline To Register.

September 30, 2020

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will hold extended office hours on Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida law mandates that registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations must be completed and received or postmarked no later than October 5 for them to be effective for the November 3 election. Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click Am I Registered? to check.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 