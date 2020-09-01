Tuesday Report: 73 Additional COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths In Escambia County

There were 73 new COVID-19 positives and two new deaths reported in Escambia County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state also announced some 75,000 test results dating back for months had been returned in one batch by Quest Diagnostics, and the state moved to sever all ties with Quest. [Read more...]

Escambia County cases increased to 11,256. An additional 43 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,714.

Of the 223 tests results returned in Escambia County, 9.4% were positive on Monday, and 19.5% were positive from 62 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 117 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Monday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 188 deaths in Escambia County, 89 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 631,040 cases including 624,116 Florida residents. There have been 38,859 hospitalizations* and 11,374 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

The Quest data dump led to a delay in numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. The individual location numbers below are from Monday as a result.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,256 (+73)

Non-Florida residents — 1,009

Pensacola —8,175 (+24)

Century — 915 (+5)

—-including 768 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 783 (+1)

Molino— 129 (+1)

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 117 (-15)

Deaths — 188 (+2)

Male — 4,959

Female — 5,187

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,714 (+43)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,534 (+1)

Gulf Breeze — 674

Navarre — 577 (+6)

Pace — 359 (+2)

Jay — 131 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 266*

Deaths — 57 (+2)

Male — 2,616

Female — 2,044

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 631,040

Florida residents — 624,116

Deaths — 11,374

Hospitalizations — 38,859*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.