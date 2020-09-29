Tuesday: Large Number Of Test Results Reported Locally With Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate

On a day where with one of the largest single day number of tests results reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the COVID-19 positivity rate was at a low of 2.2%.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported three additional deaths and 140 new COVID-19 cases total in the two counties.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,319 (+70)

Non-Florida residents: 1,111

Total deaths: 230 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths : 109

Current hospitalizations: 49 (+2)

Number of tests last day: 2,896

Percent positive last day: 2.2%

Percent positive last week: 3.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,027 (+60)

Century: 933 (+2)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Cantonment: 913 (+4)

Molino: 145

McDavid: 73

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,331 (+19)

Non-Florida residents: 49

Total deaths: 77 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 314*

Number of tests last day: 790

Percent positive last day: 2.2%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,796 (+4)

Gulf Breeze: 772 (+6)

Navarre: 666 (+1)

Pace: 439 (+6)

Jay: 149 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 704,568

Florida residents: 696,171

Deaths: 14,143

Hospitalizations: 43,855*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.