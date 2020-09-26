Sunny And Warm Saturday; Turning Cooler Next Week

September 26, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

