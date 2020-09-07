Sunny And Warm, No Rain For This Labor Day Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.