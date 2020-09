SRSO’s New Bloodhound Puppy Has A Name. And It Is…

The new Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 bloodhound puppy has a name.

Over 8,200 entries were submitted in the SRSO “Name Our K-9″ contest.

And the winner is….. K-9 Nez.

Nez is French for the word nose, which is the reason why bloodhounds are so go at what they do. The name was submitted by Jo Morgan who will have an upcoming opportunity to meet Nez.