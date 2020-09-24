Nine Mile, Highway 29 Construction Projects Mostly Undamaged By Sally. Except Maybe All Those Orange Barrels.

Hurricane Sally certainly scattered orange barrels everywhere around the Nine Mile Road and the Highway 29 construction zones, but overall the Florida Department of Transportation says both projects faired well.

After the Category 2 hurricane passed, inspectors began assessing the corridor for possible damage, clearing the roadway, replacing traffic control devices and more. And replacing all those orange barrels.

Nine Mile Road

Initial assessments show that the Nine Mile Road construction zone between U.S. 29 and Surrey Drive received minimal damage, according to FDOT.

Over the next week to 10 days, crews will focus on restoring the project to pre-hurricane condition while the area dries out from more than 25 inches of rain brought by Hurricane Sally. Once the project is sufficiently dry, normal operations will resume with crews focusing on paving the new westbound lanes.

Highway 29

Inspections found that the project had minimal damage. Currently, crews are focusing efforts on restoring the project to pre-hurricane condition as the construction zones dry out.

Pictured: Construction on Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo.