Meet Shorty, The Beagle K-9 That Tracked Down Suspect That Shot At Deputies

September 1, 2020

When an Escambia County man opened fired and became involved in a gun battle with deputies last Friday it was ultimately a cute little beagle named Shorty that tracked him down in the woods near the Perdido River.

“So here he is! After helping the ECSO apprehend an armed suspect in the woods last Friday, K9 shorty was able to take a quick break from crime fighting for a picture with Chief Deputy Chip Simmons and Lt. Simms from the Escambia County Road Camp,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

While Shortly ultimately found the suspect, the manhunt included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriffs’ Office, FWC, Escambia County Corrections, Escambia County EMS, Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and other agencies.

Pictured: Shorty with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons and Lt. Simms from the Escambia County Road Camp. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 