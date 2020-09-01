Meet Shorty, The Beagle K-9 That Tracked Down Suspect That Shot At Deputies

When an Escambia County man opened fired and became involved in a gun battle with deputies last Friday it was ultimately a cute little beagle named Shorty that tracked him down in the woods near the Perdido River.

“So here he is! After helping the ECSO apprehend an armed suspect in the woods last Friday, K9 shorty was able to take a quick break from crime fighting for a picture with Chief Deputy Chip Simmons and Lt. Simms from the Escambia County Road Camp,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

While Shortly ultimately found the suspect, the manhunt included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriffs’ Office, FWC, Escambia County Corrections, Escambia County EMS, Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and other agencies.

Pictured: Shorty with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons and Lt. Simms from the Escambia County Road Camp. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.