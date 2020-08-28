Wanted Man Shoots At Escambia County Deputies; Manhunt Underway Near Saufley Field

Authorities are searching for a man that alleged shot at deputies before running into the woods Friday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to serve a warrant at a residence near Saufley Field when the suspect opened fire at deputies with a long gun. No one was injured.

The suspect, identified as as 30-year old Tyler Edwards Brooks then ran into the woods with the weapon. A manhunt involving the ECSO, the ECSO SWAT team, Pensacola Police, FWC, Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies was underway for Brooks.

Brooks was described as a while male with long hair that was wearing a gray shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are asking residents of the area around Saufley Pines Road and Matthews Junction to stay indoors. Multiple roads in the area are closed.

In April, he was arrested on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement office and resisting officers. According to an arrest report, he had a knife and threatened to kill his mother. He reportedly pushed a deputy to the ground, striking him several times in the face with and head, and later kicked him in the chest.