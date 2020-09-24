HS Football: Northview Plays Friday Night, Other Games Delayed To Saturday; Tickets Sold Online

All of the high school football games in Escambia County this week, except for Northview, have been moved to Saturday, and the district has announced that tickets will be sold online.

The Northview Chiefs will host Bonifay at 7 p.m. Friday in Bratt as originally scheduled.

On Saturday, Tate will be at Washington at 1 p.m., West Florida will be at Escambia at 2 p.m., and Pensacola Catholic will host Pine Forest at 7.p.m.

Escambia County schools will participate in state series competitions for all fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming.

“Coaches and athletes are participating in fall sports events with the understanding that all events which require overnight travel will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” said Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

Tickets for sporting events will be available online through GoFan.co. Families of athletes, band members and cheerleaders, as well as faculty members, will have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public. If tickets are not sold out online, then a limited number of tickets may be sold at the gate.

When we checked Wednesday night, tickets were not yet available online for any of the Escambia County football games on Friday or Saturday.

Steps to enhance safety at all sporting events will mean operational changes, including extensive sanitation plans, with social distancing guidelines for athletes, cheerleaders, band members and spectators, according to the school district.

“COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, to include recommendation of social distancing and face coverings, with families, friends and fans encouraged to support the students and district efforts to promote safety,” Thomas said. “Schools are starting with 30% capacity and look forward to a time when event capacity can be increased.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.