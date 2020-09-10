Gunfire Hits Vehicle In Cantonment

Gunfire hit a vehicle in Cantonment early Thursday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting just after 1:45 a.m. at Highway 29 and Highway 95A.

The ECSO said gunfire hit the vehicle, but there were no injuries reported.

No other details have been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.