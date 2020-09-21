Gulf Power Expects To Restore Power To 95% In Escambia By Tonight; EREC Has Restored 97%

Gulf Power Company now expects to restore power to 95% of Escambia County customers by midnight Monday, one night earlier than first announced. And Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) had restored power to 97% of those that lost power during Hurricane Sally.

“Our crews have continued to make good progress and, in many cases, they have exceeded our original estimated restoration times,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Our entire workforce is focused on restoring service for those customers hardest hit in Escambia County. You have our commitment that we will continue to work around the clock until every customer is restored.””

Gulf Power said that by Sunday night, essentially all customers who can receive power have been restored in Century (pictured) and across Santa Rosa County. There were 8,630 Gulf Power customers without power in Escambia County as of early Monday morning.

If power is restored in your neighborhood and you still do not have power, first check your breakers. If this is not the issue, you are asked to report your outage on the Gulf Power App or call 1-800-GUPOWER (1-800-487-6937).

Escambia River Electric

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported 333 customers in Escambia County without power early Monday morning. All EREC customers that can receive power had been restored in Santa Rosa County. Immediately after Hurricane Sally, EREC reported 95% of their members, 11,463 total customers, without power.

Pictured: Contract crews working for Gulf Power replace a snapped off pole along North Century Boulevard at Pond Street. Gulf Power said power is now restored for essentially all customers in Century. The rest of Escambia County is expected to be back on midnight Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.