FDOT Virtual Update: Nine Mile Road Study From Pine Forest To Mobile Highway

The Florida Department of Transportation has released a virtual update on a study about Nine Mile Road from Pine Forest Road to Mobile Highway.

The study considers alternatives for widening and improvements along the 5.8 mile stretch of Nine Mile Road. The projects addresses current and future capacity issues on Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road due to the expansion of Navy Federal Credit Union and other development projects.

The virtual project update, interactive map, virtual tour and a comment form are available by clicking or tapping here. The deadline to submit comments is October 15.

Pictured: A virtual rendering of Nine Mile Road at Heritage Oaks Boulevard (above) and Beulah Road (below). Courtesy FDOT for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.