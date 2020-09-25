Escambia County Ballots Mailed For General Election

September 25, 2020

Thursday, the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections began delivering vote by mail ballots to the U.S. Postal Service for voters who have requested them for the November 3 general election. This is in addition to the more than 6,500 ballots sent to military and overseas voters last week. The initial mailing, which is approaching 60,000, will continue into next week.

Voters who have requested to vote by mail should begin receiving their ballot packages by the end of the next week.

After completing the ballot, the voter must sign and date the return envelope and return it by mail or deliver it to the Supervisor of Elections office or an early voting site. Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on election day. All vote-by-mail ballot envelopes are verified prior to tabulation. Complete voter instructions are included in the vote-by-mail package.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballots at least one week before the due date.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. To request a vote-by-mail ballot or track the status of a ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail”, or contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 595-3900.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 5. Any eligible Floridian who is not a registered voter in Florida and wishes to vote in the upcoming election must register or postmark their registration no later than October 5. There are multiple ways to register to vote, including the online registration portal at EscambiaVotes.gov.

