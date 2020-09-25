Dry, Seasonable Weather Headed Into The Weekend
September 25, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
