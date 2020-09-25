Dry, Seasonable Weather Headed Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.