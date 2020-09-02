Drier Air, Slim Rain Chances Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.