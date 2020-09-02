Drier Air, Slim Rain Chances Into The Weekend
September 2, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
