Business Tax Receipt Renewal Deadline Approaching

Next Wednesday is the deadline for business owners to renew their Business Tax Receipt (BTR) with Escambia County.

Businesses can make online payments and print their renewed BTR at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

“Paying and printing online is easy and secure, and there is no wait time,” said Lunsford. “By signing up for electronic notification, businesses can save additional time and money by being notified by email when their account is due.”

There is never an extra fee for online payments paid by eCheck. Businesses also can make payments by mail or through the drive-thru at one of three convenient offices.

Also, business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the installment plan for tangible personal property tax payments. By utilizing this plan, business owners with a tangible personal property tax bill of at least $100 can make four quarterly payments instead of one lump sum payment. Each quarterly bill will receive a different discount for early payment as prescribed by Florida Statutes. The quarterly payments are due by the last day of June, September, December and March. Applications for the 2021 tax year are being accepted now at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Lunsford said, “The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time.”