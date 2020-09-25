Business Tax Receipt Renewal Deadline Approaching

September 25, 2020

Next Wednesday is the deadline for business owners to renew their Business Tax Receipt (BTR) with Escambia County.

Businesses can make online payments and print their renewed BTR at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

“Paying and printing online is easy and secure, and there is no wait time,” said Lunsford. “By signing up for electronic notification, businesses can save additional time and money by being notified by email when their account is due.”

There is never an extra fee for online payments paid by eCheck. Businesses also can make payments by mail or through the drive-thru at one of three convenient offices.

Also, business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the installment plan for tangible personal property tax payments. By utilizing this plan, business owners with a tangible personal property tax bill of at least $100 can make four quarterly payments instead of one lump sum payment. Each quarterly bill will receive a different discount for early payment as prescribed by Florida Statutes. The quarterly payments are due by the last day of June, September, December and March. Applications for the 2021 tax year are being accepted now at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Lunsford said, “The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 