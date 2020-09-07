84 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths Reported In Area Sunday

There were 84 new COVID-19 confirmed positives and no additional deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 39 to 11,521. An additional 45 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,936..

Of the 924 tests results returned in Escambia County, 4.3% were positive, and 10.5% were positive from 382 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 87 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 193 deaths in Escambia County, 92 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 646,431 cases including 639,166 Florida residents. There have been 40,024 hospitalizations* and 11,849 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,521 (+39)

Non-Florida residents — 1,022

Pensacola —8,426 (+27)

Century — 920

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 830 (+11)

Molino— 135

McDavid — 66

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 87 (-13)

Deaths — 193

Male — 5,086

Female — 5,315

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,936 (+45)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,635 (+20)

Gulf Breeze — 714 (+2)

Navarre — 617 (+4)

Pace — 390 (+7)

Jay — 139 (+2)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 281*

Deaths — 59

Male — 2,716

Female — 2,1164

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 646,431

Florida residents — 639,166

Deaths — 11,849

Hospitalizations — 40,024*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.