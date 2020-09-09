Two New Deaths, 91 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were 91 new COVID-19 confirmed positives and two additional deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was an 82-year old female long-term care facility resident, and the Santa Rosa County death was an 80-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased by 59 to 11,634. An additional 32 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,990.

Of the 945 tests results returned in Escambia County, 5% were positive, and 8% were positive from 399 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 84 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 194 deaths in Escambia County, 93 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 60 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 652,148 cases including 644,517 Florida residents. There have been 40,517 hospitalizations* and 12,115 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,634 (+59)

Non-Florida residents — 1,029

Pensacola —8,510 (+39)

Century — 923

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 844 (+9)

Molino— 136 (+1)

McDavid — 68 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 84 (-10)

Deaths — 194 (+1)

Male — 5,131

Female — 5,380

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,990 (+32)

Non-Florida residents — 48

Milton — 2,660 (+14)

Gulf Breeze — 715

Navarre — 624 (+5)

Pace — 390

Jay — 139

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 293*

Deaths — 60 (+1)

Male — 2,740

Female — 2,194

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 652,148

Florida residents — 644,781

Deaths — 12,115

Hospitalizations — 40,517*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.