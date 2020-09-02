105 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Reported In Two County Area

There were 105 new COVID-19 positives and two new deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was a 73-year old male, and the death in Santa Rosa County was a 77-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased 56 to 11,312. An additional 49 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,763.

Of the 1,266 tests results returned in Escambia County, 3.7% were positive, and 8.9% were positive from 523 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 107 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 189 deaths in Escambia County, 90 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 633,442 cases including 626,426 Florida residents. There have been 39,158 hospitalizations* and 11,501 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

The Quest data dump led to a delay in numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. The individual location numbers below are from Monday as a result.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,312 (+56)

Non-Florida residents — 1,009

Pensacola —8,266 (+38)

Century — 799 (+8)

—-including 768 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 783 (+1)

Molino— 131 (+1)

McDavid — 65 (+2)

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 12 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 107 (-10)

Deaths — 189 (+1)

Male — 4,959

Female — 5,187

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,763 (+49)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,570 (+24)

Gulf Breeze — 690 (+8)

Navarre — 584 (+1)

Pace — 376 (+7)

Jay — 133

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 266*

Deaths — 58 (+1)

Male — 2,616

Female — 2,044

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 633,442

Florida residents — 626,426

Deaths — 11,501

Hospitalizations — 39,158*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.