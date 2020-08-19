Wednesday: Five COVID-19 Deaths, 94 New Cases In Escambia County

There were five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Escambia County and 94 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were women ages 52 and 61, and a 73-year old male. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,499. An additional 39 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,303.

Of the 846 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 9.9% were positive, and 12.1% were positive from 283 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 10.6%.

There were 158 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 164 deaths in Escambia County, 83 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 47 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 584,047 cases including 577.891 Florida residents. There have been 35,200 hospitalizations* and 9,932 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,499 (+94 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 940

Pensacola —7,663 (+73)

Century — 884 (+5)

—-including 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 731 (+9)

Molino— 119 (+2)

McDavid — 54 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 158 (-13)

Deaths — 164 (+5)

Male — 4,659

Female — 4,798

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,303 (+39 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 40

Milton — 2,363 (+27)

Gulf Breeze — 627 (+6)

Navarre — 517 (+2)

Pace — 330 (+6)

Jay — 116 (+3)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 236*

Deaths — 50

Male — 2,424

Female — 1,831

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 584,047

Florida residents — 577,891

Deaths — 9,932

Hospitalizations — 35,200*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.