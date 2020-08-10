Want To Get Involved In Local Government? These Are The County Meetings This Week
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Monday, August 10
Special Tourist Development Council Meeting – 3 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Marine Advisory – 5:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place (Agenda)
Tuesday, August 11
Escambia County Housing Finance Authority Audit Committee – 4:30 p.m., (Teleconference)
Merit System Protection Board – 5 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor Training Room 0.605
Escambia County Housing Finance Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., (Teleconference)
Wednesday, August 12
Virtual Event: Coffee with the Commissioner, District 1, Jeff Bergosh – 6:30 a.m., (Link to Live Stream)
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place (Agenda)
Escambia County Housing Finance Authority Public Hearing – 1:30 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St., Suite 310
Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach (Agenda)
