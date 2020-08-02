Walnut Hill Man Found With Over $7,400 Inside Sneakers Charged With Buying, Carrying Stolen Weapon

A Walnut Hill man found with over $7,400 in a pair of shoes has been charged with buying and carrying a stolen gun.

Nickolas Derrell Moorer, 28, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped Moorer for running a stop sign in the area of St. Regis Drive and Ballard Street. During the traffic stop, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a stolen .40 caliber Glock 27 under the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Moorer told deputies he purchased the gun from a website about a week prior, but was unable to provide a seller’s name or a bill of sale, according to an arrest report.

Also in the vehicle, deputies reported finding a lunchbox containing marijuana and $8,857 in cash — $1,446 in Moorer’s wallet and $7,441 between the insoles of a pair of sneakers.

Moorer was released from jail on a $20,000 bond.