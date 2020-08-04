UWF, Publix Sites Prioritize COVID-19 Testing For Symptomatic People And Those Over 65

Beginning Wednesday, Florida will prioritize COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms or that are 65 or older at state sponsored testing sites.

Sites across the state — including those at the University of West Florida and at Publix on North 9th Avenue in Pensacola — will offer expanded lanes for symptomatic individuals and individuals 65 and older. The priority lanes will offer self-swab tests, under the supervision of health care personnel, with results available within 72 hours.

All state-supported drive-thru testing sites will also begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing to assist with asymptomatic testing.

“This testing initiative will provide expedited results for symptomatic and vulnerable populations, enable faster data reporting, make contact tracing more effective, and enable a greater understanding of the transmission of the virus in the general population,” the Florida Division on Emergency Management said in a statement.

More state sponsored test site information:

UWF – The drive-thru only test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, seven days a week, unless there is inclement weather. Self-swabbing is available by appointment. Ages 5-17 require an appointment. Appointments can be made by the following methods: “doineedacovid19test.com” or by calling, 1-800-635-8611. It is located at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus, near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles, which must have a window. Pre-screening is not required. Must be 18 or older to be tested. FL ID required for adults.

Publix (9th Avenue and Bayou Blvd.) – A state-sponsored walk-up test site is open on North 9th Avenue in front of Publix at 5055 N. 9th Ave. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Florida residents only. No pre-screening required. Must be 18 or older to be tested.