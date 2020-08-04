UWF, Publix Sites Prioritize COVID-19 Testing For Symptomatic People And Those Over 65

August 4, 2020

Beginning Wednesday, Florida will prioritize COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms or that are 65 or older at state sponsored testing sites.

Sites across the state — including those at the University of West Florida and at Publix on North 9th Avenue in Pensacola — will offer expanded lanes for symptomatic individuals and individuals 65 and older. The priority lanes will offer self-swab tests, under the supervision of health care personnel, with results available within 72 hours.

All state-supported drive-thru testing sites will also begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing to assist with asymptomatic testing.

“This testing initiative will provide expedited results for symptomatic and vulnerable populations, enable faster data reporting, make contact tracing more effective, and enable a greater understanding of the transmission of the virus in the general population,” the Florida Division on Emergency Management said in a statement.

More state sponsored test site information:

UWF – The drive-thru only test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, seven days a week, unless there is inclement weather. Self-swabbing is available by appointment. Ages 5-17 require an appointment. Appointments can be made by the following methods: “doineedacovid19test.com” or by calling, 1-800-635-8611. It is located at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus, near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles, which must have a window. Pre-screening is not required. Must be 18 or older to be tested. FL ID required for adults.

Publix (9th Avenue and Bayou Blvd.) – A state-sponsored walk-up test site is open on North 9th Avenue in front of Publix at 5055 N. 9th Ave. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Florida residents only. No pre-screening required. Must be 18 or older to be tested.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 