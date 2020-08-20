Thursday: Nine New COVID-19 Deaths, 134 Cases In Two County Area

There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Escambia County and 134 total new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were men ages 46, 48, 64, and 79, and two men both age 63. One was a long-term care facility resident. The Santa Rosa deaths were women ages 30 and 66, and a 79 year-old man.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,595. An additional 38 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,341.

Of the 1,304 tests results returned on Wednesday in Escambia County, 6.8% were positive, and 8.9% were positive from 390 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 10.6%.

There were 163 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 170 deaths in Escambia County, 84 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 50 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 588,407 cases including 582,407 Florida residents. There have been 35,650 hospitalizations* and 10,049 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,595 (+96 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 943

Pensacola —7,742 (+79)

Century — 889 (+5)

—-including 761 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 735 (+4)

Molino— 119

McDavid — 58 (+4)

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 163 (+5)

Deaths — 170 (+6)

Male — 4,695

Female — 4,858

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,341 (+38 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 40

Milton — 2,375 (+12)

Gulf Breeze — 637 (+10)

Navarre — 526 (+9)

Pace — 333 (+3)

Jay — 115 (+1 data adjustment)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 239*

Deaths — 53 (+3)

Male — 2,4443

Female — 1,851

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 588,602

Florida residents — 582,407

Deaths — 10,049

Hospitalizations — 35,650*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.