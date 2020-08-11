Suspect Charged In Multiple Auto Burglaries

August 11, 2020

The Atmore Police Department has made an arrest in connection with several recent car burglaries.

Rodarius Tyrig Dailey, age 22 of Atmore, was charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, six counts of theft of property third degree and give counts of theft of property fourth degree.

“The arrest stems from complaints from citizens who reported their vehicles had been burglarized and personal items stolen,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said. The vehicle burglaries occurred July 24, July 25 and August 4.

Jail records indicated he was being held with bond set at $25,000.

