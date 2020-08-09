Sunday Report: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up 211, No New Deaths

There were 211 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Escambia County by by the Florida Department of Health.

There were no additional deaths reported in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

Escambia County cases increased to 9,508. The increase of 211 included 93 additional Century Correctional Institution inmates. An additional 82 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,939.

Of the 901 tests results returned on Saturday in Escambia County, 18.4% were positive, and 14.5% were positive from 471 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 16.3% (increased skewed by a large number of Century prison inmates).

There were 193 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 115 deaths in Escambia County, 66 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 36 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and seven in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 532,806 cases including 527,036 Florida residents. There have been 30,505 hospitalizations* and 8,186 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 9,508 (+211 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 893

Pensacola —7,003 (+93)

Cantonment — 652 (+15)

Century — 667 (+71)

—-including 595 Century prison inmates

Molino— 105 (+3)

McDavid — 48 (+3)

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 193 (-7)

Deaths — 120

Male — 4,108

Female — 4,390

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,939 (+82 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 31

Milton — 2,190 (+33)

Gulf Breeze — 576 (+7)

Navarre — 472 (+8)

Pace — 298 (+13)

Jay — 100 (+3)

Bagdad — 9 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 190*

Deaths — 37

Male — 2,244

Female — 1,649

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 532,806

Florida residents — 527,036

Deaths — 8,186

Hospitalizations — 30,505*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.