Slight Downward Trend In Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The latest daily COVID-19 local hospitalization numbers show a decrease over the last few days.

The data in the chart above, compiled by the City of Pensacola, reflects the current combined number of patients hospitalized on the listed date at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital.

“We have seen hospitalizations decrease for the past four days, but this does not mean we are out of the woods,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Please keep taking preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”