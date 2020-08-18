Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Again On Tuesday
August 18, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
