Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Again On Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.