Saturday Is The Deadline To Request A Vote By Mail Ballot

August 6, 2020

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday.

Voters may vote by mail using a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), or fax (850) 595-3914.

Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and the address.. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may now drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during Early Voting hours at any of the nine area locations.

Early voting will be available Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15 at the following locations and times:

  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

