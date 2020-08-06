Saturday Is The Deadline To Request A Vote By Mail Ballot

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday.

Voters may vote by mail using a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), or fax (850) 595-3914.

Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and the address.. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may now drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during Early Voting hours at any of the nine area locations.

Early voting will be available Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15 at the following locations and times: