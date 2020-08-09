Over 20,000 Ballots Already Cast In Escambia County

August 9, 2020

Over 20,000 ballots have already been cast for this year’s primary election in Escambia County.

On the first day of early voting, there were 1,712 ballots cast at nine locations around the county. Another 18,599 vote by mail have been returned for total of 20,312 ballots cast as of Saturday. That’s an 11.62% voter turnout.

Saturday was the deadline to request a mail ballot.

Early voting will continue until next Saturday, August 15 at the following locations:

Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway
  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Primary election day is Tuesday, August 18.

For more information, visit EscambiaVotes.com.

