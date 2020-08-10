Over 2.2K Early Voting Ballots Cast Over The Weekend (With Location List)

August 10, 2020

There were 519 ballots cast in early voting Sunday in Escambia County, bringing the weekend total to 2,231.

There have also been 18,599 mail ballots returned for a nearly 12% turnout to date with 20,831 total ballots cast.

Early voting will continue until next Saturday, August 15 at the following locations:

  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway
  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Primary election day is Tuesday, August 18.

