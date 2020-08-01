No Word On Injuries In Cantonment Rollover Wreck

August 1, 2020

There was no word on injuries in a rollover crash Friday evening in Cantonment.

The crash was reported about 6:40 p.m. on Pine Top Lane near Well Line Road. A SUV found overturned off the roadway in a brushy area. No one was around the vehicle, and the crash had apparently happened earlier in the afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

