Mostly Sunny Weekend With Just Scattered Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.