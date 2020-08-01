Mostly Sunny Weekend With Just Scattered Showers Possible
For the latest on Isaias, click here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
