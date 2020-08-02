More COVID-19 Inmate Positives At Century Prison; Testing Ramps Up By Tenfold

August 2, 2020

COVID-19 cases have once again increased at Century Correctional Institution, and as of Saturday testing at CCI has been ramped up  to a level previously unseen during the pandemic.

Two more inmates were reported as positive on Saturday, for a total of six, and the number of positive staff members remained at 20.

On Friday, FDC reported 13 other inmates tested, but on Saturday that number jumped to to reflect a total of 127 inmate tests. Three inmates are in medical isolation, and the number of prisoners on medical quarantine increased to 391.

Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

