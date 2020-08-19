More Mid-week Showers And Thunderstorms Possible Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.