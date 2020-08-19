More Mid-week Showers And Thunderstorms Possible Today
August 19, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments