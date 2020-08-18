Molino Man Charged With Child Abuse, Battery For Allegedly Beating, Body Slamming Teens

August 18, 2020

A Molino man was arrested after allegedly body slamming two teens, sending one to a local hospital for treatment.

Eric Matthew Benson, 38, was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance where deputies arrived to find a male and a female teen with injuries. A witness told deputies that the teens had been fighting each other, and that infuriated Benson, according to an arrest report.

Benson then began to “brutally beat” the female, picking her up and slamming her to the floor, the report states. The male attempted to help the female, but Benson beat him and also slammed him to the floor, the report continues.

The male teen was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for multiple cuts and possible broken bones.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 