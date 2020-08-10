Hot And Humid; Increased Chance Of Rain To Start The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.