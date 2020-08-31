Help ECSO Name Their New K-9 Cop Puppy

August 31, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is asking for your help to name their new puppy.

She is nine months old and is the agency’s first bloodhound. She will be assigned to Sergeant Biggs, and her main job will be to conduct searches for missing people or suspects.

The ECSO has narrowed it down to three names, but can’t decide which one fits their newest employee.

Are you team Izzy, Stella or Sadie?  Vote by clicking or tapping here by Monday afternoon.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 