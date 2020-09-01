ECSO Poll: The Name ‘Sadie’ Was Tops For New K-9 Cop Bloodhound

The name Sadie was the top name in an online poll to pick the name for a new Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit puppy.

Sadie is nine months old and is the agency’s first bloodhound. She will be assigned to Sergeant Biggs, and her main job will be to conduct searches for missing people or suspects.

The ECSO had narrowed her name down to three choices: Sadie, Izzy or Stella.

When voting closed Monday afternoon, Sadie was tops with 44.1% of the vote. Stella was a close second at 40%, and Izzy was far less popular with 15.9% of the vote.